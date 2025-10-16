The Independent National Electoral Commission has defended its response to the request made by Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the existing polling units...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has defended its response to the request made by Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country, stating that it is acting within the provision of the constitution.

According to a Thursday statement signed by Victoria Eta-Messi, Director, Voter Education & Publicity, the commission explained that the 1,505,901,750 Naira it requested for the Processing of the Certified True Copies is backed by the provision of INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of Documents, citing Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The statement reads, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to clarify matters concerning the recent request by Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country.

“The Commission received the request on 8th October 2025 and responded on 13th October 2025, approving the application while outlining the cost for processing and issuance. The sum quoted – 1,505,901,750 Naira – has become a subject of media attention and public inquiry.

“INEC emphasises that the cost is determined strictly in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, which states that: “Where access to information is to be given under this Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription.”

“In accordance with INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of Documents, which draws authority from Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge is 250 Naira per page.

“For clarity, the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the FCT contains 93,469,008 registered voters, with 16 voters per page, requiring 6,018661 pages. Additionally, printing the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country, covering 176,848 polling units, will require 4,946 pages. The total number of pages to be printed for both requests is therefore 6,023607, at a unit cost of 250 Naira per page, resulting in the total sum of 1,505,901,750 Naira.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that this figure reflects only the actual costs of document duplication and transcription and does not include any other charges. INEC remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of public resources.”