The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has disowned an X profile impersonating him, describing it as a ‘malicious and coordinated campaign of calumny.’ In a Friday statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, the Chairman stated that he does not own or…...

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has disowned an X profile impersonating him, describing it as a ‘malicious and coordinated campaign of calumny.’

In a Friday statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, the Chairman stated that he does not own or operate any personal account on X.

An account went viral on X on Friday under the chairman’s name, resurfacing old political commentary from the build-up to the 2023 elections.

According to the statement, Oketola described the X post as a desperate attempt to impugn the integrity and neutrality of the Chairman at a critical period when the Commission is focused on significant electoral reforms, stressing that the fabrication is a continued criminal pattern aimed at exploiting the Commission’s profile for illicit gains.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Office of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been drawn to a malicious and coordinated campaign of calumny circulating on social media. The false claim alleges that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has, in the past, endorsed a partisan post on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

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“The Commission wishes to state categorically that this allegation is entirely baseless, a total fabrication, and a figment of the imagination of its purveyors. For the avoidance of doubt, the INEC Chairman does not own or operate any personal account on X. He has at no time engaged in partisan commentary, nor has he ever associated himself with any political leaning or activity in his private or public capacity.”

The statement added, “This contrived X post is a desperate attempt to impugn the integrity and neutrality of the Chairman at a critical period when the Commission is focused on significant electoral reforms and preparations for upcoming polls. It is a needless distraction designed to stir public distrust in the electoral umpire.

“Beyond this partisan mischief, the Commission is aware that cybercriminals have been on the prowl, utilising fake social media accounts in the Chairman’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. We wish to place on record that several such fraudulent accounts had been identified and reported to security agencies in the past. This latest fabrication is merely a continuation of a criminal pattern aimed at exploiting the Commission’s profile for illicit gains.”

Oketola maintained that, “The Commission will not fold its arms while the character of its leadership is being assassinated by digital impostors and mischief-makers. We wish to notify the public that we are working in close collaboration with relevant security agencies and cyber-intelligence units to track and identify the individuals or groups behind this identity theft and misinformation.”

“Let it be clearly understood that the Commission will ensure that these impostors face the full wrath of the law. Identity theft and the dissemination of deepfake or forged social media interactions are criminal offences under the Cybercrimes Act. Those responsible for this mischief will be tracked and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who believe the digital space is a safe haven for criminality,” the statement concluded.

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The Commission urged the Public to disregard the falsehood in its entirety, adding that it will continue to disseminate official information regarding the Commission and the Chairman’s activities only through the verified institutional channels and formal press statements.

The Commission reaffirms commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections for all Nigerians.