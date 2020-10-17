The National Industrial Court has declared Musa Mohammed as the authentic National president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

This judgement comes after several years of legal tussle that has caused crisis within the association.

The association has been embroiled in a tussle over leadership of the association with Eriyo Osakpanwan laying claim to the office.

Speaking after the ruling, the president commended the legal process, saying the win is not for himself but for the union. He called on members to join hands to take the association forward.