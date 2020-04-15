The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has announced extension of the complete lockdown of the country till May 3, after three weeks of earlier restrictions.

Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country have crossed 10000 with about 339 deaths, according to government data.

This was disclosed by Modi in a televised broadcast.

For the next one week, PM Modi said, the government will meticulously track the enforcement of lockdown and spread of the disease right down to the police station level.

He admitted that the economic impact of the decision was severe but added that the sacrifice was needed to save lives.

“That means until May 3, each and every one of us will have to remain in the lockdown.