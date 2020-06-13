India’s oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji has died.

News of his death was confirmed by his son-inlaw, Sudarshan Nanavati in a tweet.

“He (Raiji) passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old-age.”

Mr Raiji was 100 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s, scoring 277 runs with 68 being his highest score.

Reports say cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.