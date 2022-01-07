Imo Police Command repels attack on Ideato Police Station

Imo State Police Command on Thursday repelled attacked at Ideato South Police Station, by unknown gunmen who came in their numbers, shooting sporadically and throwing an Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) into the station.

In a statement by the Command’s Public relations officer, Micheal Abattam, the hoodlums were repelled by the Command’s tactical teams and the police operatives of the division.

The police said it’s men engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power of the ooeratives resulting in several of them fleeing into the bush with various degrees of bullet injuries.

However, no life or arms was lost and the detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) only caused minimal damage.