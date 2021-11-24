Imo Government condemns destruction of property, killing of Soldier in Awo Mmamma

The Imo State Government has condemned the destruction of property at Awo Mmamma in Oru East Local Government Area by aggrieved soldiers cautioning the Military to always abide by the rules of engagement in carrying out it’s duties.

In a Statement, commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba also expressed shock over the killing of a soldier who was carrying out his legitimate duty.

The Government not only described the incident as regrettable and avoidable but condemned in it’s entirety the murder of a soldier by suspected unknown gunmen.

According to the statement, Governor Uzodinma has ordered an immediate investigation into the ugly incident with a view to unraveling the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of life and property.

Emelumba noted that the indiscriminate burning of residential and businesses premises of innocent citizens was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right.

Government therefore advises both parties to exercise utmost restraint and maintain the peace while the investigation lasts.