Immigration Service release Former Rivers Governor, Odili’s, passport

The Nigerian Immigration Service says it has released the passport seized from former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili.

Counsel to NIS Jimoh Adamu told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Mr Odili’s daughter, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, a serving judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), collected the passport for her father on 20th December 2021 at the Immigration headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Adamu, in a motion exhibited letter of request by Mr Odili and other evidences showing that he has received the passport.

Presiding judge Justice Inyang Ekwo, noted that the motion was not yet before the court.

Upon an oral aplication by Mr Adamu, Justice Ekwo stood down proceedings briefly to enable Adamu fetch the motion from the court’s registry.

At the resumption of proceedings, Justice Ekwo vacated the order made on 21st December 2021 and order made on 21st January against the Nigerian immigration service and its lawyer.

He noted that since the matter is pending at the court of Appeal proceedings were adjourned till 21st April 2022 on its progress.