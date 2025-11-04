Immigration officials have reportedly released Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s passport, allowing her to continue her travel plans. The Kogi Central lawmaker alleged that Nigerian immigration officers confiscated her passport at an airport, preventing her from travelling abroad. Recall that the lawmaker...

Immigration officials have reportedly released Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s passport, allowing her to continue her travel plans.

The Kogi Central lawmaker alleged that Nigerian immigration officers confiscated her passport at an airport, preventing her from travelling abroad.

Recall that the lawmaker celebrated her second anniversary in the Senate by commissioning projects in Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan went live on Instagram at the airport, questioning officials about the alleged seizure.

In a video obtained on Tuesday, she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of ordering the confiscation, describing the action as “an unlawful restriction of my movement and a gross violation of my fundamental rights.”

The Kogi Central lawmaker had previously clashed with Senate President Godswill Akpabio in February over a seat reallocation dispute in the Senate.

The disagreement escalated into her six-month suspension, which took effect on March 6, 2025.

She resumed her legislative duties on September 24, 2025, and has since continued her work in the National Assembly.

She also alleged that President Bola Tinubu had instructed the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, “to withdraw all cases in the court filed by the Federal Government against me.”