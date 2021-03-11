Roger Federer said he is targeting a third Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games this year as he looks to gain momentum when he returns to the court this week after 13 months on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Federer is making his long awaited comeback at the Qatar Open where he plays Britain Dan Evans in the second round after two knee surgeries ended his season last year.

The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year.

He confirmed that he is already looking forward to competing at the Wimbledon Open and the Olympic games.