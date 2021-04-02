Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been named the English Premier League (EPL) player of the month for March.

The Premier League disclosed this on Friday on its website. It also presented Iheanacho with the award at Leicester’s training ground.

The Leicester forward now joins the likes of Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Osaze Odemwingie, and Odion Jude Ighalo, who have snagged the monthly award.

Leicester, third in the table, host league leaders Manchester City, on Saturday.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, the 24-year -old Super Eagles forward said: “I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award,” he said while receiving the award.

“It’s great to be recognised, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team-mates and the manager.

“I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season.”

Iheanacho secured the award after a string of excellent performances in the league during the month in which he accumulated five goals.

He scored against Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and rounded off with a hattrick against Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

The former Manchester City youngster also scored twice against Manchester United to knock the Red Devils out of the FA Cup competition at the quarter-final stage.

Iheanacho won the award ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw in an eight-man shortlist.