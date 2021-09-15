IGP visits Kwara, to meet Stakeholders, Policemen

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali is currently in Kwara state on a one-day official working visit.

He has visited both the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari.

At the Emir’s police, IGP Alkali disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of more policemen to enhance security.

Such policemen will be trained and posted back to their respective local communities to help in community policing.

He says the experience of the traditional institution will be needed especially in ensuring the success of community policing.

He’s currently at the Kwara state police command headquarters where he is billed to address men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Kwara State is a relatively peaceful state safe for some isolated cases of kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery.

The Inspector General is expected to speak on the security situation in the country and efforts being made to address the security challenges as well as welfare of his men.