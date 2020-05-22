The Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of police Kano State have approached the Federal High Abuja, for an order seeking to set aside a judgment delivered by the same Court.

On 4th May 2020, the court had ordered the unsealing of the Tiamin Rice production company in Kano state, after the IGP and the Commissioner of police failed to appear as respondents in the case before the court.

Judgment delivered by the federal high court in any suit is binding on all parties, except set side aside by a court of corresponding jurisdiction.

The Federal high court presided by justice Okon Abang had ordered the Kano State Government to unseal the Tiamin rice Production company because it was unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental rights of the Tamini rice farmers.

The Kano State government had sealed the Tiamin rice Production company because it was allegedly located close to a Covid-19 isolation center.

The state government had also claimed that fumes emitting from the mill was affecting the covid 19 patients.

Yet to obey the consequential order made in the judgment delivered, the kano State government and the commissioner of police Kano state, have approached the court for an order setting aside the judgment.

They claimed that the failure to file their notice of preliminary objection, counter affidavit and written address within the required time, which Prompted the judgment, is a mere irregularity.

In a bench ruling, Justice Abang held that owing to the urgency of the case, parties can be served through electronic mail due to the corononavirus pandemic restrictions order on interstate movement.

The matter was adjourned to 27th May 2020 following a counter application filed by the counsel to the rice company