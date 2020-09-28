The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

In a statement, he condoled with the families and friends of those killed, reassuring that the morale of officers has not been affected by the incident.

The IGP also called for the continous support and trust of the public in the Nigeria Police Force saying the force remains committed to the fight against insurgency and other crimes in the country.