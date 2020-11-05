The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has arrived Owerri, the Imo State capital as part of his efforts to address Security challenges across the country occasioned by #ENDSARS protest.

On arrival, the IGP paid a visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma before holding a security summit with traditional rulers in Imo State on how to improve security around their domain.

According to him, the Nigeria Police have selected people from different wards in the state to form community policing which will commence work by next two weeks.

He enjoined the traditional rulers to collaborate with the police to ensure the aim of constituting community policing will not be defeated.