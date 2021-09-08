Breaking News

Igboho aides: Armed robbers hijack DSS case file -Lawyer

Latest Breaking News about Sunday Igboho: Armed have stolen Igboho's aides case file - Lawyer Igboho's Aides in Court

Counsel to the Department of State Service, I. Awo, has told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that the case file relating to the Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement application filed by the aides to Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was stolen by armed robbers.

He told the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu that his colleague who was to bring the case file to court had boarded a vehicle belonging to armed robbers commonly known as ‘one chance.’

According to him, his belongings including the case file were hijacked by the armed robbers.

He asked the Court for an adjournment of the case following the development.

