The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris , has directed the immediate repair of a section of the Birnin Kebbi–Niger International Road that was washed away by recent flooding following a heavy downpour.

The affected section lies along the vital Birnin Kebbi–Makera–International Road, a major route linking Kebbi State to the Republic of Niger.

The road plays a significant role in regional trade and transportation.

In response to the incident, Governor Idris has instructed the Commissioner for Works to immediately engage a reputable construction firm for an assessment and urgent rehabilitation of the damaged portion to restore traffic flow.

During an on-site inspection on Wednesday, the Governor ordered the submission of a cost estimate for the repair work by Thursday for prompt approval.

He urged the Commissioner and relevant stakeholders to constantly update him on critical infrastructure needs, noting, “Even as Governor, I may not know everything.”

Reflecting on past experiences, he said, “Last year’s rainy season came with challenges due to road and bridge collapses.

We must avoid a repeat this year.”

He also emphasized the importance of quality and durability in ensuring standard, uncompromised quality in all our projects.

Commissioner for Works, Abdullahi Umar Faruq Muslim, explained that the road problem resulted from inadequate provision of relief culverts, which caused rainwater to erode the roadbed