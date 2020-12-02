The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has introduced a peer review score card “National Ethics and Integrity Policy” for Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs)

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye stated this during a roundtable discussion with media experts in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prof. Owasanoye said the aim of the initiative was to appraise what MDAs are doing and identify those who have high corruption risk or have predisposition to corruption.

“As you all know there are so many MDAs I think probably five hundred in Nigeria and we are unable to scope all of them at the same time given our own limited resources and human capital,” he said.

He said this year the commission tried to change the approach, by digitizing the process.

“Basically what we do is to administer a score card on MDAs and they are to address some key issues like administrative, managerial and financial functions and how they relate to the publics,” said Owasanoye.

In his welcome address, Prof. Owasanoye said the roundtable was convened to discuss the “structure of the ethics and integrity policy”, noting that it was not a discussion on what collapsed Nigeria’s ethical values nor a discussion on what activities and sanctions would be applicable for violations of ethical standards.

Reacting to a question on sources of Boko Haram funding, prof Owasanoye explained that “tracing the beneficial owner or what they call ‘Layering’ is a very difficult task because before you could get an order to investigate one account or a bank the money in question has moved to so many accounts”.

He added that the core mandate of the commission is enforcement, prevention and public engagement.

Many urged the introduction of sanctions and a determined sensitization and mobilization of citizens through the media and all available platforms to ensure that the policy works.