The International Criminal Court (ICC) has reacted to the conflict in Gaza, Palestine, between Israel and Hamas, which has been marked by massive bombardment with over 1000 rockets fired from both sides.

The clashes reportedly continued until Wednesday, with the death toll rising to forty eight people, five in Israel and forty three in Gaza.

The situation between the Middle East neighbors is devolving into war crimes, according to ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who tweeted on Wednesday.

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the #RomeStatute.

“I echo the call from the international community for calm, restraint & a stop to the violence.

“My Office will continue to monitor developments on the ground and will factor any matter that falls within its jurisdiction,” she tweeted.

The fallout began on Monday, when Palestinian worshippers were seen clashing with Israeli security personnel at religious sites near Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Following the development, the international community including the United States called for restraint among the parties.

But Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had blamed Hamas for inciting the violence.

On its part, Hamas leadership was seen in a viral video urging Palestinians in East Jerusalem to attack Israelis.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for centuries, and it is centered on the territory of Jerusalem, among other things.