Fourteen individuals have been arrested by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for alleged violations of environmental and public order laws on Charity Bridge, inward Mile 2.

The early morning operation, which took place on Tuesday, targeted miscreants and street traders loitering or operating illegally on the bridge. It was conducted as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to maintain order and safety in public spaces.

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who announced the development, said the arrested individuals include 12 miscreants and two street traders. Among them are Kayode Solomon (30), Destiny Chima (48), Abdullahi Saidu (25), Egbe Robinson (20), Ekundayo John (18), Francis David (25), Aminu Mohammed (21), Isa Iliyasu (25), Ibikunle Seyi (23), Wasiu Salami (33), Sulaiman Lawal (19), Temitope Olawale (23), Qassim Yusuf (23), and Olamide Favour (18).

Wahab stated that all suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with relevant state laws, reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance approach to street trading and environmental offences.

He added that the operation is part of a broader crackdown aimed at restoring order and ensuring public safety across key locations in the State.