The newly established Ibeto Seaport and Terminal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a revenue of ₦4.24 billion within just two months of commencing operations.

The pioneer Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Usenat Abubakar, announced the figure during a press briefing held at the command headquarters on Tuesday, highlighting the rapid progress made since commercial activities began on July 3, 2025.

According to Abubakar, the command generated ₦1.37 billion in July, followed by ₦1.95 billion in August representing a 42.5 percent increase month-on-month.

Between September 1 and 12 alone, the command collected ₦859.8 million, bringing the total revenue from July 3 to September 12 to ₦4.24 billion. This includes ₦57.8 million recovered through Demand Notes.

“This remarkable growth in such a short time underscores the huge potential of Ibeto Command and the commitment of all stakeholders,” Abubakar stated.

She noted that establishing the command was not without challenges. Officers had to set up offices and operational systems from scratch, resolve jurisdictional overlaps with Area I Command, and tackle infrastructure and welfare deficiencies.

However, she attributed the early success to the leadership approach of Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, whose policy direction centres on collaboration, consolidation, and innovation.

Abubakar also expressed appreciation to Chief Cletus Ibeto, Chairman of the Ibeto Group, for providing vital accommodation and welfare support during the command’s formative phase.

She commended freight forwarders, sister agencies, and other stakeholders for their role in ensuring compliance and promoting trade facilitation.

Praising the efforts of her team, Abubakar lauded the officers and men of the command for turning “an empty space into a functional and promising Customs Command.”

She reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to enhancing trade facilitation, revenue generation, and compliance enforcement as Ibeto Seaport continues to gain momentum in Nigeria’s maritime sector.