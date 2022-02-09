IBEDC reacts to Oyo Govt’s closure of its offices over unpaid N450m tax

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc has reacted to the closure of some of its office buildings by Oyo state government.

IBEDC accused the state administration of failing to pay bills of N450 million, which was the basis for cutting off power to the State Secretariat.

The authorities, on the other hand, retaliated by shutting IBEDC offices over some fabricated debts.

The state government claimed IBEDC owed revenue bills and personal income, according to a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, and presented to newsmen by IBEDC Lead, Media Relations of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, but Ayodele said this assertion is highly questionable.

Ayodele added that the corporation launched many interactions through correspondences and actual meetings in order to get the outstanding payments paid, but none of these efforts achieved a favorable result.

The statement reads, “The management of IBEDC hereby informs its esteemed customers of the retaliatory and illegal action of the Oyo State Government over the issue of its huge indebtedness.

“The Oyo State Government on Wednesday 9 February 2022 commenced the sealing of our offices within the state over some suddenly contrived debts labelled revenue bills and personal income without due notification.

“This issue of revenue bills and personal income arising now is quite suspicious.

“Oyo State Government is owing IBEDC a whooping consumption outstanding of N450 million for over a period of three years.

“No business in this country can run successfully with such a huge outstanding, the power we distribute to customers must be accounted for and paid for, we have no choice but to disconnect the Oyo State Secretariat, so it is worrisome to see that the government has sealed off our offices with this underhand and arm twisting tactics, instead of paying the debt owed.

“This was not done in good faith and it would have a damaging effect on the business and service delivery to our customers.”

Ayodele urged the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to look into the problem in the best interests of all parties involved, as it would increase power challenges and strain on residents and commercial activity in the state.

He said IBEDC engages in essential services to the public, and the effect of this arm twisting tactic can at best be imagined if not quickly arrested.