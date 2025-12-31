Security forces have arrested a man in connection with recent bombing incidents in Maiduguri and surrounding areas, as counter-terrorism operations continue across the North-East....

The suspect was apprehended by troops of Operation Hadin Kai with the support of local vigilantes.

He is currently assisting security agencies with investigations into the attacks, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.

Authorities said the arrest followed sustained intelligence-led operations targeting terror networks believed to be operating across parts of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

The suspect is reported to have made statements during preliminary questioning, and investigators are working to verify the information and identify other collaborators.

Security agencies have urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to support ongoing efforts to prevent further attacks and protect communities.