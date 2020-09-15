The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio said he never accused members of the National Assembly of being contractors at the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The minister made this known after separate closed- door meetings with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Olatunde-Ojo and the chairmen of the House and Senate Committees on NDDC.

Godswill Akpabio said he was at the National Assembly to seek harmonious working relationship between his Ministry and the lawmakers.

In attendance at the meeting with the Chaiman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was the Spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu.