Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has denied a rift with Gareth Bale saying he has no problems with him as the forward edges closer to ending his seven-year spell at the club and returning to Tottenham.

Gareth Bale arrived at Tottenham’s training ground on Friday ahead of his proposed return to the club, which he left for Real in 2013.

Zidane and Gareth were widely thought not to get along during the coach’s first spell at the club, in which he did not start the winger in the 2017 or 2018 Champions League finals but, during a conference ahead of Madrid’s opening La Liga match at Real Sociedad, Zidane said “I know what he’s done for this club. No-one will change that, It isn’t done yet, so I can’t say more, but we haven’t had problems like some say, If there’s a change now for him, all I can do is wish him the best”.

The coach also denied that Bale should have left Madrid a year earlier when a move to China fell through.

Gareth Bale has made 251 appearances for Los Blancos, racking up 105 goals and 68 assists along the way, helping them win four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey, among other honors.

Advertisement

Despite his loan to the north London outfit not yet being official, Real Madrid has already handed his No. 11 shirt to Marco Asensio.

The Welshman still has two years remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, so it’s possible he could yet return to the Spanish capital next summer, but it seems his Real career will come to a disappointing end given what he has achieved at the club.