Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s safety, saying his experience in the country contradicts the negative reports he heard before his trip.

Speaking at the 2025 Imo State Economic Summit in Owerri on Thursday, Johnson explained that he was warned about “security problems in Nigeria” but chose to proceed with his visit regardless.

He said: “I want you to know that when I decided to come to Owerri, I read some things, and there were people saying, ‘There may be some security problems in Nigeria.’ Have you heard that? And I said, ‘Well, I am going to go anyway.’

“And let me ask you: do you feel safe here today in this conference? Yes, we all feel safe. And I feel perfectly safe. Thank you, Governor, for what you are doing.”

Johnson acknowledged Governor Hope Uzodimma’s efforts to drive economic renewal, particularly the push to secure 24-hour electricity across Imo State. He said reliable power supply was central to unlocking the state’s economic potential.

He also highlighted the importance of technological advancement, noting that artificial intelligence would significantly support the governor’s development goals, calling AI the future.