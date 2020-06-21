Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has debunked stories making the round on the social media that the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi was prevented from leaving the Government House with his property

Akeredolu described the story as absolute falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

According to a statement issued by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajoboye the Governor said the story, which claimed that the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command restrained the Deputy Governor from leaving the Government House on his directive was a concorted and devious lie meant to discredit him.

The statement reads, “It should be placed on record that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters”