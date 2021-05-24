The House Committee on Customs is interfacing with key actors in its quest to unveil what led to the breakdown in the multi million dollar scanners project at the nation’s ports and border stations.

The lawmakers are probing alleged lack of transparency in thr transfer of technical know how which led to the collapse of the multi million dollar scanners.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the Committee chairman, Leke Abejide from Kogi state, say the breakdown in the project places the country in dire security challenges.

They say availability of scanners will assist the country in its fight against insecurity while also decongesting the ports.