Germany’s Ruhr city of Cologne is gearing up to host the Europa League final on Friday (today).

Cologne will stage the match between Inter Milan and Sevilla.

The tournament is being played in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced most sport to be suspended in March.

The revamped tournament has been played behind closed doors.

Former Super Eagles player, Victor Moses said he and his Inter Milan teammates are motivated to win the Europa League title for passionate coach’ Antonio Conte.

The Nerazzurri are looking to win their fourth Europa Cup title in history following their successes in 1991, 1994 and 1998.

Moses cut short his 18-month loan deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce to join Inter Milan in January, also on loan from Chelsea, thus reuniting with Conte his former coach at Stamford Bridge.

Dutchman Danny Makkelie will officiate the Europa League final.

He will be assisted by fellow Dutchmen Mario Diks and Hessel Steeg-stra while the fourth official is Ana-stasios Sidiro-polous from Greece.

Makkelie has officiated seven Champions League games and the Europa League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers. It will be his first-ever Europa League final.