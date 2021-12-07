Hoodlums Reportedly Attack Kingmakers In Ondo Community

Ipele town in Owo local government area of Ondo state has come attack as thugs unleashed terror on some kingmakers and a contestant to the throne of Ipele monarch.

The town has been without a monarch for Six years.

Trouble started when it was announced that the Kingmakers would vote to select the next Olupele of Ipele on Thursday 9th December, 2021.

A source in the town said “at about 9.30pm on Monday 6th day of December, 2021 hoodlums numbering over 30 unleashed attacks on the homes of some Ipele kingmakers namely Chief Bosede Olofi and Chief Taye Alagha.

“The home of one of the leading contestants to the throne, Chief Olusegun Victor Aganun was equally attacked.

According to the report, “the hoodlums fired gunshots and made attempts to snuff lives out of the above mentioned people but it was miraculous as the victims escaped death in the hands of the assailants.

Some of the residents advised Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to immediately intervene and suspend the process of selecting new monarch for Ipele to douse the tension, adding that since the issue was a subject of litigation in Court.

Some other indigenes of the town such as Chief Olumide Olowoshile who is Oloko of Oko quarter of Ipele caution the Ondo state government from going on with the process for now.