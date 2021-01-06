Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 53 teenagers over alleged involvement in immoral acts in the city.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Lawal Ibrahim who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said they were arrested on a tip-off.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday night at Lamido Crescent in Nassarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for allegedly selling hard drugs and intoxicant.

“The suspects comprise 27 males and 26 females, all of whom are between the ages of 17 and 19.

“Our men went there around 10:00p.m. and arrested 53 suspects,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

“We found out that all of them were first time offenders. They were counselled and handed over to their parents.”

He said the commander-general of the board Harun Ibn-Sina had warned youths in the state to desist from wayward life and be good citizens.