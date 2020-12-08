A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the House of Representatives, Herman Hembe, has quit the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Benue legislator announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Speaker and read by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase on Tuesday.

However, Minority Leadet, Ndudi Elumelu, described the defection as illegal and asked the Speaker to declare the seat of the Benue lawmaker vacant.

Herman Hembe said he joined the APC from his ward in August and has since been actively involved in the activities of the governing party.