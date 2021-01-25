Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde said the meeting with Miyetti Allah leadership is not about politics but to find a solution to the crisis.

He however said he would not use criminality to solve another criminality.

He noted that his government will work with the necessary stakeholders to tackle kidnapping and other crimes.

Mr. Makinde added that the social media is causing havoc through fake news to escalate crisis in Oyo state.

Similarly, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said the Akure meeting was organised at the instance of the governors forum.

Advertisement

He said the meeting became imperative in order to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and ensure that herders and host communities work peacefully in the respective states .

He said the outcome of the meeting will go along way in finding lasting solutions to herders/ farmers clashes