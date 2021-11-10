Heavy security presence at court as Nnamdi Kanu’s trial resumes in Abuja

There was a heavy security presence on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja where the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra is taking place.

Only four journalists were granted access into the courtroom.

At today’s sitting, the trial judge, Justice Nyako, will hear a motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction and the competency of the charge.

On October 18, the federal government filed a seven-count revised accusation against Mr Kanu for treasonable felony and alleged involvement in terrorist acts.