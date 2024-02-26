The trial of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu, is set to resume at the federal high court Abuja, before Justice Binta Nyako.

The federal government had filed an amended 15 counts of terrorism and treasonable felony against Nnamdi Kanu in 2021.

Mr Kanu was arraigned in July 2021 after he was extradited from Kenya.

Justice Nyako had struck out 8 out of the 15 counts after ruling on the preliminary objection filed by counsel to Mr Kanu challenging the Propriety of the charges.

Mr Kanu had challenged the decision of the trial court to uphold 8 out of the 15 counts.

His preliminary objection had sought the outright dismissal of the entire charge.

The court of appeal had dismissed the charges against Mr Kanu on grounds that the federal government erred by extraordinarily renditioning him to Nigeria.

The Supreme Court had overturned the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The Apex Court held that the actions of the federal government can not render the charges or the trial a nullity.

Mr Kanu was ordered to return to the federal high to continue his trial where the court had initially stayed proceedings.