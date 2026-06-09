The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has expressed deep concerns over the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and renewed commitment to diplomatic solutions. Guterres made the appeal in a statement shared via his official X handle on Tuesday,…...

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has expressed deep concerns over the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and renewed commitment to diplomatic solutions.

Guterres made the appeal in a statement shared via his official X handle on Tuesday, June 9, in which he urged all parties involved in the conflicts across the region to respect existing ceasefire agreements and avoid actions that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“I’m deeply alarmed by the renewed escalation in the Middle East. All attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran & Gaza must be fully respected,” he said.

He warned that any steps capable of weakening diplomatic engagements currently underway should be avoided, stressing the need for restraint from all sides.

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The UN chief also raised concern over Israel’s decision to close crossings into Gaza, calling for the immediate reopening of all border points to allow for the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“I’m also deeply concerned by Israel’s decision to close crossings into Gaza & reiterate my call for the immediate reopening of all crossings to ensure the rapid, safe & unhindered passage of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza,” he said.

Guterres further emphasized the importance of upholding international law, including respect for navigational rights and the protection of civilians in conflict zones.

“The exercise of navigational rights & freedoms, in accordance with international law, must be respected. Everyone must uphold their obligations under international law & take all feasible precautions to protect civilians,” he said.

He reiterated that there is no military solution to the ongoing crises in the Middle East, insisting that dialogue and negotiation remain the only viable path forward.

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“There is no military solution to the conflicts in the Middle East. The only way forward is through dialogue & negotiations,” he said.

The UN Secretary-General urged all parties to recommit to diplomatic engagement aimed at achieving lasting regional and international peace and security.