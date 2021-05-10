Five persons were feared dead when unidentified gunmen attacked Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State.

The office of the local Vigilance outfit in the area and a vehicle were also set by the gunmen.

Among those killed include a businessman who hailed from the community, while the identity of the other casualties could not be immediately ascertained.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said he had not been briefed on the number of casualties.

An eyewitness in the online video showed five bodies, razed vigilantee truck and office at the scene of the incident after the attack.

Advertisement

According to him, the number of the gunmen must be large, adding that they repeatedly shot in the air thereby scaring the residents.