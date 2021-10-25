Breaking News

Gunmen kill 18 persons in attack on Niger community

Gunmen kill 18 persons in attack on Niger community Gunmen kill 18 persons in attack on Niger community

No fewer than 18 persons were reportedly killed in the early hours of Monday by armed gunmen at Maza-Kuka in Mashegu local government council of Niger state.

The armed men in their numbers stormed a mosque in the community while the victims were performing their morning prayers.

According to reports, the attackers shot sporadically on the victims at closed range inside mosque leading to the death of scores leaving many others injured.

It was gathered that the armed men came on motorbikes to carry out the attack on the villagers

The Niger state police command is yet to confirm this attack.

