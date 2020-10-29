A female Professor of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Anambra East local government area has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

TVC News gathered that the incident took place along Enugwu-Agidi -Nawgu road close to 7pm on Wednesday.

Sources said the kidnap of the lecturer may not be unconnected with the recent #ENDSARS protest in the state where eleven Police stations were burnt and six others destroyed by hoodlums.

It was the second time such kidnap would happen at the same spot involving a lecturer of Ojukwu University in recent times.

The President General of Enugwu-Agidi brotherly Union (EBU), Ndubuisi Obijiofor related the incident to the deplorable condition of the road.

He said those who made constant use of the road were more vulnerable to such attack from hoodlums and warned that people should avoid that area late hours.

“The leadership of the Enugwu-Agidi Community wishes to inform the general public to desist from plying that route as from 6:30pm because of the security threats, while we strategize as a Community to beef up security around the area.

“We also urge the state government to come to our aid by repairing the road to facilitate easy movement of vehicles along the road for security purposes,” Obijiofor said.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mohammed Haruna, said the alleged incident had not been officially reported to the command.

But Mr Haruna said the Commissioner of Police John Abang, had already ordered for discreet investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation, reveal the victim and fish out the perpetrators in order to bring them to Justice