Gunmen on Sunday night, attacked B Division police station and the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Awka, the capital of Anambra State.

Many police officers were reportedly killed during the 2-hour-long attack with sporadic shooting.

After attacking the police station about 300 meters away from the INEC office, they proceeded to set fire to the INEC office.

Eye witness account revealed that the gunmen invaded the area in a three fully parked Hilux vehicles.

But police is yet to confirm the report .