Group wants Asiwaju Tinubu to declare his intention for 2023 Presidency

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Group wants Asiwaju Tinubu to declare intention to contest Presidency in 2023 Coalition of Support Groups For Asiwaju Tinubu Inaugurated in Ibadan

Nigerians have been urged to exercise their franchise and participate actively in determining those that will steer the ship of the country in the coming 2023 General Election.

Director general of a pro Tinubu group, Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Akin Babatunde made the call at an inauguration of its members held recently in Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

He appealed to various interest groups in the country, especially the youths and women groups to queue behind and support candidates that have genuine interest of the masses at heart.

The DG also declared the group’s support for a chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He said in solidarity for Asiwaju Tinubu, a One million Man march would be done, asking the APC leader to declare his intention to contest for the post of presidency in the 2023 election.

According to him, The Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have reflected deeply on the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents of Bola Tinubu, and we have seen that he is a man with the attributes of hard work, a true progressive who is not only passionate about our dear nation, but also committed to moving it forward.

A member of the group Folashade Olabamiji advised youth and women should ensure they are not left out in deciding the political fate of the country when the time comes.

