The IA Foundation a group dedicated to taking children off the streets and raising funds to educate them will be holding its 2021 annual fund raising and charity event on the 27th of February.

According to a statement by the CEO/Founder of the foundation,Ibironke Adeagbo, the event is an opportunity to socialise, network and raise funds to educate Nigerian children and take them off the streets in an unprecedented time.

She added that her vision is to ensure every child is educated to reduce poverty and improve social mobility and will be held at 6pm United Kingdom time on the 27th of February via Zoom.

This year’s virtual event is being organised by a 10-man organising committee made up of high-profile members of the community both in UK and in Nigeria. The organising committee is chaired by Mr Tolu Deru, a versatile gentleman with brilliant organisational skills.

Speakers at the event are from both Nigeria and the United Kingdom with Oba (Dr) Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila and proprietor of Abolarin College in Oke-Ila Orangun in Osun state one of the speakers at plenary.

The king a renowned teacher and lawyer, is now using his royal stool to fight poverty with education and helping future generations by providing free and qualitative education for the future while the second speaker is Pastor Mrs Sola Irukwu, wife of Pastor Agu Irukwu, co-founder of Bright Futures for Africa and co-pastor of largest RCCG in London – Jesus House.

The event would according to her give all participants the opportunity to brainstorm and profess ways in which we can reduce the number of ‘out-of-school’ children and improve the standard of education in Nigeria.

She is also embarking on a 10km charity walk to raise funds for the foundation and ensure Nigerian children are off the streets.

She added that part of the reasons behind her resolve is to contribute reducing the estimated 13.2 million out of school children in Nigeria. She added that the challenge requires urgent, collective and concrete action to surmount.

She added that IA foundation wants to be a part of the solution to the problem, attendees are expected to register at https://iafoundation2021.eventbrite.co.uk/