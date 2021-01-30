Sustainable Impacts Aid, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the empowerment of the less privileged in the society on Thursday in Osogbo distributed working tools to over 400 youths and other less privileged to support their means of livelihood.

The items distributed included sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, crutches among others and cash to elderly people in the state.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme tagged, “Emergency Response Intervention Project”, are selected across the thirty local government areas of the state including the Area council, Modekeke.

The president of Sustainable Impacts Aid, Dr Saidi Adetunmobi, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the means of livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Dr Adetunmobi further explained that the initiative is aimed at reducing poverty among the people of the state.

Advertisement

He noted that the empowerment programme and the distribution of cash and relief materials is aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic among the residents of the state.

He enjoined other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture saying empowerment and well being of the less privileged and vulnerable citizens should be a collective responsibility of all well meaning Nigerians.

“For today, we have empowered more than 400 people. We have given sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, crutches, cash among others valuables to the less privileged.

“Our aim is not just to help people and give them money; we want to empower them with certain skills and programme so that they can feed themselves; we want them to be independent from us.

“Empowerment and well being of the less privileged and vulnerable citizens should be a collective responsibility of all well meaning Nigerian,” he said .

Advertisement

On the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries, the Executive Secretary of SIA said said that they sent out messages seeking for applications for working tools in their areas of need.

“We sent out messages and a lot of people sent application to us. When they came, we gave them forms to fill free of charge. We did background check and called the to confirm the authenticity of their information.

People came from all over the state to obtain the form and it was given to them free of charge as a matter of the selection process was very transparent.

Advertisement

“We work on the key people that actually need it for their business. We have our own criteria to follow before we give it to them,” he said.

Adekanmi Temitope, a beneficiary from Osogbo local government Area of the state, who received a hair dryer commended SIA for its gesture.

Shittu Kehinde, Ede North Local Government, said that the tools would assist him as means of keeping the body and soul.

The duo enjoined other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of the Sustainable Impacts Aid saying Government alone cannot do it.