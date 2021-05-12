A non-governmental organisation, Media Monitors For Good Governance, has called for the immediate sack of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina.

The group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Olusegun Folorunso, the group has sent a Referral Petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petition on the misdemeanors of Professor Abayomi Fashina since assumption of office.

‘

Read the full statement below:

An organization of independent media professionals working assiduously for the attainment of good governance and exemplary leadership in Nigeria has called for the immediate sack of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina.

Advertisement

The group operating under the aegis of Media Monitors For Good Governance spoke through its National Coordinator Otunba Olusegun Monday Folorunso who addressed a group of concerned citizens who protested at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Otunba Olusegun Monday Folorunso, who disclosed that the group has sent a Referral Petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petition on the misdemeanors of Professor Abayomi Fashina since assumption of office enumerated some of the allegations against him as follows:

A petition was written to his former employers, i.e Ekiti State University by one Hon. Bayo Idowu alleging that Professor Abayomi Fashina was guilty of collecting double salary from both Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti in 2017. The petitioner wanted Professor Abayomi Fashina to be jailed as enshrined by ICPC laws and that he ought to be debarred from holding any public office.

The Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti upon receipt of the petition set up a committee to look into the claims of Hon, Bayo Idowu who is also a lawyer by Profession.

The committee found Professor Abayomi Fashina guilty of collecting double salary for some months and frowned at Professor Abayomi Fashina’s illegal exit from the service of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

The committee recommended that Professor Abayomi Fashina should be recalled back to the classrooms of Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti and made to work without pay for the months he double collected salaries.

Professor Abayomi Fashina appealed to the Ekiti State University for soft –landing and refunded part of the salaries he double collected.

Prior to this Ekiti State University, (EKSU) episode, it was also learnt authoritatively that when Professor Abayomi Fashina was crossing from Lagos State Polytechnic to Ekiti State University, he also double collected salaries from both institutions for several months.

It was also read in the Newspapers that Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya accused Professor Abayomi Fashina of vindictiveness because he and the Bursar did not support his candidature during the process that brought him in as Vice-Chancellor

Interestingly, it was also gathered Professor Fashina proceeded to suspend the Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande in addition to his earlier dismissal of the University Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odunsanya because of his belief that the duo are in possession of vital incriminating documents and information that could be used against him at anytime.

Furthermore, Otunba Olusegun Folorunso, who is also the Publisher of Abuja Nationwide Express Newspaper used the occasion of the protesting citizens to appeal to the Distinguished Senators to consider the afore stated and ensure that Professor Abayomi Fashina is either sacked from office or suspended because the mere fact that Professor Abayomi Fashina has refunded some of the double salary he collected amount to acceptance of fraud and cannot be exonerated from criminal liability, thereby making him unfit to hold any public office.

He said it is imperative on all well meaning Nigerians who are desirous of exemplary leadership and good governance to quickly intervene in all of these so as to save FUOYE from continuous public ridicule, embarrassment and destruction.

Signature Otunba Olusegun Folorunso

Advertisement

National Coordinator,

Media Monitors.