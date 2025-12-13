Former heads of state Yakubu Gowon and Olusegun Obasanjo were among the prominent figures who attended the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Friday. Hosted by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the annual service carried the theme, “Emmanuel: God With Us.” Setting the ...

Former heads of state Yakubu Gowon and Olusegun Obasanjo were among the prominent figures who attended the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Hosted by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the annual service carried the theme, “Emmanuel: God With Us.”

Setting the tone for the event, Gowon delivered the first lesson, reflecting on accountability and humanity’s relationship with God. Obasanjo, making his first appearance at a state function in Aso Rock since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, read the second lesson from Genesis, highlighting obedience and divine blessing.

The First Lady closed the readings by delivering the ninth lesson from John 1:1-14, reaffirming the Christian belief in the incarnation of Christ.

In his sermon, Oliver Aba, prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, encouraged Nigerians to pursue selfless service, unity, and collective responsibility as paths toward national renewal.

“God is with us in the valley, in the storms of life, and in victory. He is the Prince of Peace amid inflation, insecurity, and social divisions,” Aba said.

The service drew an array of dignitaries, including Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume.

Other attendees included President of the Court of Appeal Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, Minister of Defence Christopher Musa, and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A 100-member choir from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led carol performances throughout the service, which concluded with festive traditional rhythms and the singing of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”