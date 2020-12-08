The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed two out of the three petitions filed by three political parties and their candidates to contest the result of the October 10 Election.

The political parties affected by the tribunal’s decision are All People’s Party (APP) and Action Alliance (AA).

Their petitions were dismissed for non filling of the pre trial forms.

The tribunal subsequently awarded N100,00 cost against the petitioners in favor of each set of respondents .

Advertisement

With this, the only petition that is being entertained by the tribunal is the one filed by the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu