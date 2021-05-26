Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has extended his warmest felicitation to the Honourable Minister for Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the occasion of his 56th birthday celebration, lauding him for his ideal progressive strides in the development of our nation.

The Governor made this known on Wednesday in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu

Governor Bello described the former two-term River State Governor as a dedicated public servant who has used his immense leadership experience to revolutionize the nation’s transport sector.

He noted that the Minister has been a partner in progress as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and an advocate of one Nigeria.

“You have demonstrated excellent leadership capacity in all your strides, you have exhibited an embracing and encompassing national unity strides, your boundless and unifying gestures is a worthy reference of national cohesion ”

Governor Bello asserted that the astute politician of great repute remained a vocal voice in the country’s polity while he prayed for God to continue to keep him in good health to contribute more to the nation’s growth.