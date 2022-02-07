Governor Wike visits former Governor Makarfi in Kaduna

Rivers State Governor Nyesom WIke says Nigeria is bleeding and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be disappointing Nigerians if they don’t reunite to rescue the country and chart a new way forward.

He stated this in Kaduna state when he led a delegation of PDP stalwarts to visit the leader of the party and former Governor of Kaduna state after his return from a medical tour to the United Kingdom.

Ahmed Makarfi, who was glad to recieve the Rivers Governor was full of appreciation and commended him for his contribution towards the Successful conduct of the the Partys’ nation convention.