The newly completed Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas ( NLNG) complex in Amadi Ama, Port Harcourt, has been officially opened by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike praised NLNG for locating its Corporate Headquarters Office building in Port Harcourt during the commissioning.

He also criticized the conspiracy of certain multinational companies, who short change Rivers State with various claims to move the Headquarters and beneficial parts of their operations away from the state of Rivers.