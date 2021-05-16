Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Saturday led a rescue operation at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local government Area, where a petroleum products truck lost control and fell into a ditch.

The Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Enugu State Fire Service, and the Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Alex Ugwu, had all arrived at the accident scene prior to the governor’s arrival to apply safety measures to protect lives and property.

The Enugu State Government, through SEMA and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure also provided a crane and manpower for the removal of the vehicle, evacuation of the products and reopening of the road to vehicular traffic and other road users.

Barr. Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, Executive Secretary of SEMA, who confirmed one fatality, urged residents of the area to remain calm and law abiding, as well as to cooperate with the efforts of the state government and emergency response stakeholders in resolving the situation.